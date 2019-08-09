JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €103.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.48 ($83.12).

ETR SAX traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €69.35 ($80.64). 103,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.80. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 1 year high of €72.65 ($84.48). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.81.

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

