JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €24.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €24.10 ($28.02) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.53 ($28.53).

UN01 stock traded down €0.69 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €27.15 ($31.57). 488,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.51. Uniper has a 1-year low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 1-year high of €28.91 ($33.62).

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

