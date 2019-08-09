JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $109.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,901. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $358.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

