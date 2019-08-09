JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $208.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linde from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.81. 29,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,953. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.04. The firm has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

