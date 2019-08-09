JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.93.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $61.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 527.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $75,399.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $5,151,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

