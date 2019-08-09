Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Pareto Securities set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jungheinrich currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.58 ($34.40).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

JUN3 traded down €0.52 ($0.60) during trading on Thursday, hitting €18.98 ($22.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.60. Jungheinrich has a 12 month low of €19.36 ($22.51) and a 12 month high of €35.04 ($40.74). The company has a market capitalization of $922.08 million and a PE ratio of 10.81.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.