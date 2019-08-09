Jury.Online Token (JOT) Market Capitalization Tops $85,584.00

Jury.Online Token (CURRENCY:JOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Jury.Online Token has a market cap of $85,584.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of Jury.Online Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jury.Online Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jury.Online Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jury.Online Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00251725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.64 or 0.01206229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00018386 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00089277 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Jury.Online Token Token Profile

Jury.Online Token’s total supply is 18,601,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,867,364 tokens. Jury.Online Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Jury.Online. Jury.Online Token’s official website is jury.online.

Buying and Selling Jury.Online Token

Jury.Online Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jury.Online Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jury.Online Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jury.Online Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jury.Online Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jury.Online Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.