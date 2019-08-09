Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $97.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.33.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.05. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,375 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 881.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.