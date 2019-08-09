Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KALA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

KALA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 589,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,945. The company has a market cap of $148.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard B. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 877.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

