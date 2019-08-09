Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.86% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Our price target of $11/share is based on an equally weighted composite of: (a) $14.26/share, as a 35x multiple of taxed and diluted FY23 GAAP EPS of $0.84 discounted back to and (b) an NPV of $8.1/share (discount rate 12%, growth rate 2%). Risks to our investment thesis and target price include: (1) failure of AAT (IV and IH) to achieve peak commercial revenue estimates in our model (due to market size, penetration rates, and/ or pricing); (2) failure of IH-AAT in clinical studies; (3) failure of IH-AAT to secure regulatory approval; and (4) other potential pipeline failures.””

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kamada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of KMDA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 3,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,112. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $224.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.17. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.86 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 21.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 945,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 278,674 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 909,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

