Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 566.0% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 46.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie set a $40.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.