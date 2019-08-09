Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 1,634 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,568,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,300,000 after purchasing an additional 474,820 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

