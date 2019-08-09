Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 213.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.0% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 887.5% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 15,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.63. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

