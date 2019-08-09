Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $14.29 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.0% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,904,774,000 after acquiring an additional 65,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after buying an additional 1,778,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,454,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,343,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $603,446,000 after buying an additional 672,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,817,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $573,333,000 after buying an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 818,331 shares of company stock worth $65,369,215. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $85.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

