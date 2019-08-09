Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $7,436,185.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,718 shares of company stock valued at $14,298,125 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $138.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.44. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $140.62.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

