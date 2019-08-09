Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,267,000 after acquiring an additional 297,507 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,921.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 10.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 24.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,348,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Westrock stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

