Karma (KRM) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Karma (CURRENCY:KRM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Karma has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Karma has a total market capitalization of $832,252.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Karma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $32.15, $5.60 and $18.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karma alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002010 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Karma Coin Profile

Karma (KRM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. Karma’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,809,241 coins. Karma’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Karma is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Karma is www.karmaapp.io. Karma’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092.

Karma Coin Trading

Karma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $5.60, $20.33, $7.50, $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.