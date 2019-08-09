Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) Trading Down 10%

Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, 317,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 186,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a market cap of $762.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39.

Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$471.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Katanga Mining Ltd will post 0.1419178 EPS for the current year.

Katanga Mining Company Profile (TSE:KAT)

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

