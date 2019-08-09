KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 3,803 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in JD.Com by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 403,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 88,995 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,850,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 278,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,265,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -902.83 and a beta of 1.42. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $121.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.01 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.55 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. China International Capital upgraded JD.Com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.81 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

