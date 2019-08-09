KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 87,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $29.83. 1,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,497. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

