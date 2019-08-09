KCS Wealth Advisory Has $799,000 Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 375.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $64,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 476.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $77.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

