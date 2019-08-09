KCS Wealth Advisory Has $938,000 Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 215.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.57.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Zaffino sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.01, for a total transaction of $259,914.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,112.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $251.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.88. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $201.09 and a 1-year high of $260.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $1.19. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.