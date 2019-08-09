Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cormark from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 147.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, GMP Securities cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.05.

KEL stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$9.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

