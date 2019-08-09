KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised KERING S A/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. KERING S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

