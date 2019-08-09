Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.17 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $115-120 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Key Tronic from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday.

KTCC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $105.58 million for the quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

