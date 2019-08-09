KeyCorp Reiterates $54.00 Price Target for Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Talend from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Talend in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.43.

TLND traded up $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. 1,213,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $930.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.01.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.25. Talend had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $166,905.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,994,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,442,000 after buying an additional 493,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Talend by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,257,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 246,951 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter worth $23,973,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Talend by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 228,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 88,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP boosted its stake in Talend by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 225,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

