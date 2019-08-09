KeyCorp Weighs in on Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.36.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,424,000 after buying an additional 79,771 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,765,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,100,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 26,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $206,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $6,319,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 273,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,658 shares of company stock valued at $12,417,641. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

