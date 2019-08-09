Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.45, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.57. 48,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,405. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The company has a market cap of $319.64 million, a P/E ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -780.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRP. Stephens set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Lancaster Investment Management LLP grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 536,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.