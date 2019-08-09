Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Eight Capital

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE K traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.69. 3,090,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,688. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.35. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$6.86.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.