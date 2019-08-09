KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. 1,560,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,323. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.65.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr acquired 2,647,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,698.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Net Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.