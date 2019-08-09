KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar Sells 2,282 Shares

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,282 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $306,153.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,845.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Virendra A. Kirloskar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,579 shares of KLA-Tencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $205,427.90.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of KLA-Tencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $259,354.48.

KLA-Tencor stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $143.95.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

