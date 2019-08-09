Klingman & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 67,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 50,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.63. 104,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,349,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.59.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.