Knoll Inc (KNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 30th

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Knoll has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Knoll has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Knoll to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NYSE:KNL traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $23.38. 145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Knoll has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.18.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Knoll had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Knoll will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $58,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,305 shares of company stock worth $506,525. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

