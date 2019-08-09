Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.10 Million

Brokerages expect Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) to post sales of $349.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knoll’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.10 million. Knoll reported sales of $327.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knoll will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knoll.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Knoll had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 10,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $216,279.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 535,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $58,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,305 shares of company stock worth $506,525. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 633.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Knoll during the first quarter worth about $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Knoll during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knoll by 795.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Knoll during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,821. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18. Knoll has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

