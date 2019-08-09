L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $237.00 at Buckingham Research

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price upped by Buckingham Research from $197.00 to $237.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHX. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $265.00 target price on L3Harris and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.07.

L3Harris stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $214.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lewis Hay III purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $19,308,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $6,997,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $1,209,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $1,094,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

