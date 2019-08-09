Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after buying an additional 583,194 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $55,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 41.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 275.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $256,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $408,722.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,838.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

DHR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.81. 563,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

