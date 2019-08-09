Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 282681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $2.91. Laureate Education had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

In related news, Director Saric Ruldolf Christophe Hoehn sold 701,819 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $10,737,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $54,940.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,681,863 shares of company stock worth $178,760,473 in the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Laureate Education by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Laureate Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

