LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of LCNB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $226.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.53. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Huddle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $45,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Smiley sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $25,271.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,885.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,517 shares of company stock worth $382,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 492.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 90.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

