Lear (NYSE:LEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $114.12

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.12 and last traded at $114.31, with a volume of 14089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. ValuEngine lowered Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Lear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Get Lear alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1,286.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.