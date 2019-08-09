Ledyard National Bank Has $230,000 Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in VF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VF during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in VF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.34. 618,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,988. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

