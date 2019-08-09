Ledyard National Bank Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $38,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 75.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $115.83. 45,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

