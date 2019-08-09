Ledyard National Bank Purchases 5,677 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,927,000 after acquiring an additional 867,172 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $1,472,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 179,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 207,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 47,077 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 9.37. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

