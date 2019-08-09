Ledyard National Bank Purchases New Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Centene by 110.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. 106,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140,110. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.59. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

