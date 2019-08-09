LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.90 ($139.42) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.06 ($132.62).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock traded up €2.05 ($2.38) during trading on Friday, reaching €107.85 ($125.41). The stock had a trading volume of 158,030 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.24. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

