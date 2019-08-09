LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,373.93.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $13.96 on Friday, hitting $1,190.84. 56,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,711. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,146.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a market cap of $811.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $465,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.