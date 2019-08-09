Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Gap Up to $10.24

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $10.24. Lexington Realty Trust shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 33,981 shares changing hands.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 72.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 842.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

