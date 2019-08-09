Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.18. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 14,015 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

