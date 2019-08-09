Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDA traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,277. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $107.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $47,436,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,675,000 after acquiring an additional 356,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2,867.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,053,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.