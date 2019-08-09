Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Societe Generale set a $36.00 price target on Liberty Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered Liberty Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,523. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.05. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.36). Liberty Global had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $50,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,138 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,534.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 40,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $992,593.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,468.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,909. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.