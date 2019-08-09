Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of LILA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 176,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,079. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $22.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Balan Nair purchased 14,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $249,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Noyes purchased 15,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,500 shares of company stock worth $937,010. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 586.9% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 88.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 391,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $5,314,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 313,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 672,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 121,381 shares in the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

